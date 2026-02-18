Andhra Pradesh SIPB clears 27 new projects worth ₹29,021 crore
Business
Andhra Pradesh just approved 27 new projects worth a massive ₹29,021 crore, bringing cumulative employment from SIPB approvals so far to 8.58 lakh.
At the SIPB meeting on February 18, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to follow the 'Speed of Doing Business's policy as a guiding principle.
SIPB approvals now exceed ₹9 lakh crore
With these approvals, total investments cleared by SIPB now stand at an impressive ₹9,03,726 crore.
To keep things running smoothly and avoid delays, Naidu suggested a committee of ministers to handle land allocation and even cancel approvals if companies don't start on time.
The focus is on making sure big promises turn into real progress across the state.