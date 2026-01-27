Anta Sports just became Puma's biggest shareholder

What's next for Puma (and why it matters)

Anta says it won't take over Puma but does want a seat at the table and promises to respect Puma's roots in football, running, and motorsports.

With sales down and job cuts looming at Puma, this deal could help turn things around—and it signals that Chinese brands are getting serious about making waves in Europe and beyond.

As Anta's chairman puts it: this is all about "supporting the brand's ongoing revival" and going global with style.