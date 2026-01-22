Apple fights massive penalty rule in Delhi High Court
Business
Apple is taking the Delhi High Court route to block India's competition watchdog (CCI) from getting its worldwide financials.
The company's under fire over its App Store policies, and now it's challenging the amendment to the Competition Act that introduced Section 27(b) — which lets CCI fine companies based on their global earnings—not just what they make in India.
What's at stake?
If CCI gets its way, Apple could face a $38 billion fine covering FY22-FY24 (the three preceding financial years)—way more than if only Indian sales were counted.
Apple argues this isn't fair and goes against both the Constitution and a Supreme Court ruling, saying penalties should fit the offense, not be tied to total global revenue.