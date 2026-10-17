Apple's smartphone shipments to rise despite overall market decline

The report estimates that Apple will end 2026 as the only major smartphone maker to post an increase in shipments, with a projected 4% year-on-year (YoY) rise to 257 million units.

This would put Apple ahead of Samsung, which is expected to ship 241 million smartphones, virtually unchanged from its 2025 figures.

The report also predicts Apple's share of global smartphone shipments will rise to 24% in 2026, up from last year's figure of 20%.