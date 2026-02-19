Apple to start iPhone production in Pakistan, thanks to government

Pakistan's push for regional tech hub

Pakistan isn't just hoping for shiny new factories—it's aiming to become a regional tech hub.

The government has proposed increasing performance incentives from 6% to 8%, included provision of land at discounted rates in a proposed framework, and set goals for more local parts in devices (manufacturers have assured the government they would increase use of local parts from 12% to 35% in the first year).

Plus, with a new export levy on high-end phones and plans covering everything from laptops to earbuds, this could mean more jobs, investment (including $557 million expected from Chinese firms), and serious tech growth for the country.