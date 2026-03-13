Apsis Aerocom IPO oversubscribed 120 times: What to know

Based in Bengaluru, Apsis Aerocom makes high-precision CNC components for aerospace, defense, and healthcare industries. The company is building a second factory to ramp up production, aiming to make three lakh parts every year.

GMP and other details

The IPO drew over 28 crore bids against just 23 lakh available shares: non-institutional investors led the charge with nearly 237-fold oversubscription, while retail and institutional buyers weren't far behind at about 100-fold each.

Gray market premiums reported in media varied (around ₹0 to ₹18, with some sources indicating over 15%).

Share allotment is set for March 16, and listing on NSE Emerge follows on March 18.