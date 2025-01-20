Asset allocation strategies: Real estate vs equities in India
Asset allocation is the secret sauce of investing, particularly in a complex and diverse market like India.
It entails strategically spreading your investments across different asset classes to maximize returns while minimizing risks.
And, two of the most common options are real estate and equities.
This article delves into the intricacies of investing in these sectors, offering valuable insights to empower investors to make informed decisions.
Market trends
Understanding market dynamics
Brick and mortar in India is perceived as a secure investment, providing consistent appreciation and rental yield.
However, it experiences cycles of growth and decline influenced by economic reforms, interest rate fluctuations, and urban expansion.
Equities, though volatile, offer the potential for significant returns over time. Their performance is tied to company successes and broader economic trends.
Risk assessment
Risk vs reward analysis
Real estate investments require huge capital commitment and carry liquidity risk because you can't sell a property quickly.
There's also the risk of property value decline due to factors beyond your control, such as infrastructure developments or regulatory changes.
Equities have market risk where values fluctuate daily based on market sentiment and economic factors.
But, equities provide much better liquidity than real estate.
Portfolio diversification
Diversification benefits
Diversification across asset classes is a key strategy for mitigating risk and stabilizing returns over time.
Real estate offers a strong hedge against inflation as property values and rents tend to rise in tandem with inflation.
Equities provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth of various sectors of the economy.
A balanced approach, incorporating both asset classes, can help moderate volatility and promote steadier long-term growth.
Tax efficiency
Tax implications
Real estate investments provide tax advantages under Sections 80C and 24B of the Income Tax Act for principal repayment on home loans and interest payment, respectively.
Long-term capital gains from property sales are taxed at 20% with indexation benefits following a two-year holding period.
Conversely, equity investments exceeding one year are subject to long-term capital gains tax at 10% without indexation benefit on gains surpassing ₹1 lakh annually.
Investment strategy
Strategic considerations
The decision between real estate and equities should be based on an investor's financial objectives, risk appetite, investment timeframe, and liquidity requirements.
Younger investors may choose equities for long-term wealth creation, while older investors might opt for real estate for its stability and the ability to generate income through rentals.