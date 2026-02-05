Ather Energy's income jumps 53% in latest quarter

Ather is quietly changing the EV game in India

Ather is quietly changing the EV game in India. Their net loss shrank by over half, and they grabbed nearly 19% of the market nationwide—South India especially loves them.

Plus, almost 1 out of every 7 rupees now comes from things like software, charging, and accessories—not just scooters.

For anyone watching how Indian startups are turning electric dreams into real business wins, this is a story worth following.