Ather Energy's income jumps 53% in latest quarter
Business
Ather Energy just posted its best quarter yet—income jumped 53% to ₹995.7 crore, thanks to festive scooter sales and strong demand for the Rizta model.
It's not just about selling more bikes: their profit margins doubled (now at 23-25%), and losses dropped sharply.
Ather is quietly changing the EV game in India
Ather is quietly changing the EV game in India. Their net loss shrank by over half, and they grabbed nearly 19% of the market nationwide—South India especially loves them.
Plus, almost 1 out of every 7 rupees now comes from things like software, charging, and accessories—not just scooters.
For anyone watching how Indian startups are turning electric dreams into real business wins, this is a story worth following.