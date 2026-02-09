Aurobindo Pharma's Q3 profit rises 7.6% to ₹910 crore
Aurobindo Pharma just posted a net profit of ₹910 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter—a 7.6% jump from the same quarter last year (Oct-Dec 2024).
Revenue also rose 8.4% to ₹8,646 crore, thanks mostly to strong sales in Europe and steady demand in the US.
Europe leads revenue growth, US sales steady
Europe led the charge with a big 27% sales boost, while US revenues held steady.
The company's operating profits (EBITDA) grew by over 12%, and gross profit margins also improved.
Even though their API business took a hit, Aurobindo still generated solid free cash flow and kept its finances healthy.
New USFDA approvals boost Aurobindo's position
Aurobindo is investing in clean energy with a new stake in Garuda Renewables as part of a wind-solar project.
On top of that, they scored seven new USFDA approvals in the Oct-Dec 2025 quarter—helping them stay competitive in global markets.