Aurobindo Pharma's Q3 profit rises 7.6% to ₹910 crore Business Feb 09, 2026

Aurobindo Pharma just posted a net profit of ₹910 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter—a 7.6% jump from the same quarter last year (Oct-Dec 2024).

Revenue also rose 8.4% to ₹8,646 crore, thanks mostly to strong sales in Europe and steady demand in the US.