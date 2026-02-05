Axis Bank offers MSMEs rooftop solar loans: Know details

Axis Bank just rolled out Rooftop Solar Finance—a loan scheme to help MSMEs set up rooftop solar panels. You can get a collateral-free loan from ₹10 lakh to ₹2 crore, with flexible repayment between four and seven years. The offer is available nationwide at Axis Bank branches.

Axis Bank's rooftop solar finance scheme This scheme is built for businesses looking to generate their own clean energy.

Axis teamed up with equipment makers and a tech partner so you get clear info on costs, savings, and timelines.

The bank was a SKOCH Award nominee for leading sustainable finance for MSMEs.

Loans to help MSMEs save cash With energy prices climbing, these loans aim to help MSMEs save cash without draining their working capital.

For example, installing a 500 kW solar system (about ₹1.7-2.2 crore) could pay for itself in three to four years thanks to tax perks like depreciation.