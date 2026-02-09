Aye Finance's ₹1,010 crore IPO opens today: What to know
Aye Finance, which lends to small businesses, is launching its IPO today.
The company aims to raise ₹710 crore through new shares and ₹300 crore via shares sold by existing investors.
Shares are priced between ₹122-₹129, and you'll need to buy at least 116 shares if you want in.
Focus on lending to micro and small enterprises
Aye Finance was incorporated in 2014 and focuses on giving loans to micro and small enterprises—think working capital or expansion money for local businesses.
They use a mix of tech and branch networks across sectors like manufacturing, trading, services, and agriculture.
While revenue jumped 21.8% in the first half of FY26 (₹843.5 crore), profits dropped 40% (to ₹64.6 crore) due to a sharp rise in impairment costs, NIM compression and higher operating expenses.
Broker opinions are mixed
Big institutional investors like Nippon Life India and Goldman Sachs have already put in money as anchor investors.
Broker opinions are split: SBI Securities says "avoid" due to falling profits, but Sushil Finance suggests a long-term bet for those interested in supporting micro-businesses.
Share allotment is set for February 12, with listing on February 16.