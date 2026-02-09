Aye Finance's ₹1,010 crore IPO opens today: What to know

Focus on lending to micro and small enterprises

Aye Finance was incorporated in 2014 and focuses on giving loans to micro and small enterprises—think working capital or expansion money for local businesses.

They use a mix of tech and branch networks across sectors like manufacturing, trading, services, and agriculture.

While revenue jumped 21.8% in the first half of FY26 (₹843.5 crore), profits dropped 40% (to ₹64.6 crore) due to a sharp rise in impairment costs, NIM compression and higher operating expenses.