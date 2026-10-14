Bank of Baroda shares slide after $15B lawsuit

Shetty's lawsuit accuses Bank of Baroda and some of its officials of facilitating fraudulent transactions involving his group companies.

The petition claims $5 billion each in direct damages, consequential damages such as lost business opportunities, and compensation for alleged reputational damage.

He has also sought 18% annual interest on the claimed damages.

The petition alleges that the bank facilitated fund diversion through accounts linked to purported suppliers, failed to adequately investigate anti-money-laundering alerts, and allowed unauthorized transactions.