Bank of England likely to hold rates at 3.75%

Markets are now betting there's only a slim chance of a rate cut before spring—about 4% today and 28% by March. April is looking more likely for any change. Almost two quarter-point cuts by the end of this year (2026).

ING expects inflation to drop to 1.8% by April

Analysts at ING think inflation might fall to 1.8% by April as energy, food, and rent costs ease.

ING expects possible rate cuts in March or June if things go as expected.

EY's Matt Swannell called today's "hold" decision a "near certainty," but says an April cut is still on the table—even though wage growth could complicate things.

The next big update from the BoE lands at noon today.