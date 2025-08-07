Bank of England slashes interest rates to 4%: Here's why

What does this mean for you?

Interest rates affect everything from student loans to job prospects.

The Bank says inflation could hit 4% in September because of food costs, so they're being cautious about more cuts.

Bailey called this choice "finely balanced" and said any future changes will depend on how things play out.

For now, they expect slow economic growth (just 0.3% in Q3) and hope inflation cools down by mid-2027—so don't expect big changes overnight, but keep an eye on your wallet.