Bharat Taxi is India's 1st government-backed, cooperative ride-hailing service
Bharat Taxi just launched as India's first government-backed, cooperative ride-hailing service—think Ola or Uber, but cheaper and run by drivers who actually own a share.
Fares are up to 30% less than the big names, and there's no commission or surge pricing.
Sarathis aren't just gig workers
Drivers (called Sarathis) aren't just gig workers—they're profit-sharing members of the co-op.
Rides for autorickshaws start at ₹30 for 4km, then ₹23/km up to 12km, and ₹18/km after that.
The app offers real-time tracking, verified drivers, multilingual support, and round-the-clock customer care in partnership with local police.
Future plans include easy loans for vehicle ownership
After a strong pilot in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat (with 3 lakh drivers and 1 lakh users), Bharat Taxi plans to go nationwide in the next couple of years.
They've already paid out ₹10 crore to drivers so far—and future plans include easy loans for vehicle ownership and metro integration.