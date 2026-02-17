BHP's profit jumps 22% on rising copper demand
Business
BHP, one of the world's biggest mining companies, saw its half-year underlying attributable profit shoot up by 22% to $6.2 billion—largely driven by rising copper demand.
Copper sales now make up over half of BHP's core earnings, and the company's results even beat what experts were expecting.
BHP is cashing in on the copper craze
If you're into tech or sustainability, this matters: BHP is ramping up copper production to catch the wave of new demand from AI data centers and electrification trends.
They have increased FY26 copper guidance to 1.9-2.0 Mt.
Plus, with profits soaring, shareholders just got a 46% dividend bump—proof that big shifts in tech can mean big money moves behind the scenes.