BHP's profit jumps 22% on rising copper demand

BHP is cashing in on the copper craze

If you're into tech or sustainability, this matters: BHP is ramping up copper production to catch the wave of new demand from AI data centers and electrification trends.

They have increased FY26 copper guidance to 1.9-2.0 Mt.

Plus, with profits soaring, shareholders just got a 46% dividend bump—proof that big shifts in tech can mean big money moves behind the scenes.