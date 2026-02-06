Bids for 61% stake in IDBI Bank received: What next

Top contenders and potential revenue

Top contenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Fairfax India Holdings (run by Prem Watsa), and Emirates NBD are in the race.

The sale could bring in around ₹33,000 crore for the government, helping it hit its ambitious ₹80,000 crore disinvestment goal for FY26.

Now, an inter-ministerial team will review bids based on price and other factors before picking a winner for final approval.