Bitcoin hits $81,600, $455 million liquidations, US spot ETF inflows
Business
Bitcoin dropped below $82,000 on Friday, touching $81,600 after tech stocks fell and U.S.-Iran tensions ramped up.
The sudden dip sparked about $455 million in crypto liquidations within just 24 hours.
Still, big investors kept piling into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, showing steady confidence even as prices wobbled.
Bitcoin hash rate hits 7-month high
Despite the price swings, analysts note that Bitcoin is holding support near $81,000 with resistance at $83,700.
Institutional demand remains strong: ETFs pulled in over $1 billion across three days.
On the tech side, Bitcoin's hash rate just hit a seven-month high, signaling the network is staying solid through all the turbulence.