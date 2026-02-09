Bitcoin is 'digital gold,' says Robert Kiyosaki Business Feb 09, 2026

Robert Kiyosaki, famous for Rich Dad Poor Dad, says he prefers Bitcoin over gold because its supply is capped at 21 million coins.

"Bitcoin, by design, is limited to 21 million... a number which we are near now. That means by design, no more Bitcoin can be added after 21 million are mined," he posted on X, calling it a scarcer and more decentralized "digital gold."