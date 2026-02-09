Bitcoin is 'digital gold,' says Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki, famous for Rich Dad Poor Dad, says he prefers Bitcoin over gold because its supply is capped at 21 million coins.
"Bitcoin, by design, is limited to 21 million... a number which we are near now. That means by design, no more Bitcoin can be added after 21 million are mined," he posted on X, calling it a scarcer and more decentralized "digital gold."
Kiyosaki's asset views and entry points
Kiyosaki argues that while gold can always be mined as prices go up, Bitcoin's fixed limit makes it unique.
He owns both assets but stopped buying Bitcoin when it hit $6,000 and gold at $300 an ounce.
Now he's waiting for better entry points: silver at $74/oz and gold at $4,000/oz—even though gold has dropped in value lately.
Price predictions and market concerns
Kiyosaki boldly predicts Bitcoin could reach $250k and gold could soar to $27k per ounce. The article does not state a year for these predictions.
He sees market dips as buying chances amid worries about US debt and Fed policies.
Still, some critics say his selling strategy doesn't always match his price targets.