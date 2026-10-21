Blacksmith raises $66 million in Sequoia-led round, valued $1 billion
Business
Blacksmith, the AI code testing startup, just raised $66 million in fresh funding led by Sequoia Capital, pushing its valuation to $1 billion.
Big names like Google Ventures and Y Combinator also chipped in, bringing Blacksmith's total funding to $125 million.
Blacksmith ARR rose 17x
Launched in 2024, Blacksmith has made code testing way faster and more efficient.
Since January 2026, its ARR has grown 17 times and weekly test jobs have shot up from five million to more than 90 million.
Now used by over 10,000 companies (think Ashby and Handshake), the new funds will help Blacksmith ramp up computing power across US and European data centers.