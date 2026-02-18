Blackstone CEO to leave most of his fortune to foundation

Schwarzman wants his legacy to focus on education, culture, medical innovation, and the impact of artificial intelligence . He is a signatory to the Giving Pledge and just brought in a new executive director to help scale up these efforts.

Family inspiration

Schwarzman has already given big—like $350 million for MIT's College of Computing and creating the Schwarzman Scholars program in China.

He credits his family for inspiring him: My grandfather sent prosthetics and toys each month to Israeli children; my dad helped immigrants get started in Philadelphia.

For him, philanthropy runs deep.