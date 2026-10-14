Blackstone sees AI investment opportunities in India's data centers
Blackstone, one of the world's top investment firms, sees significant investment opportunities in India's AI scene: think data centers and more computing power.
Jon Gray, Blackstone's president and chief operating officer, said, "AI is certainly going to grow, so we're focused on data centers, neoclouds, and creating compute capacity," and said Indian IT companies are ready to make the most of it across different industries.
Blackstone to double India investments
This move lines up with India's push for digital growth and tech leadership.
Blackstone already has approximately $50 billion invested in Indian real estate and businesses, and plans to double that amount over the next five years.
Beyond AI, they're eyeing financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing, with the expanding middle class driving the first two and India focusing more on export-oriented production for the last.
Gray also pointed out that as India's tech demand rises, finding enough renewable energy will be crucial to keep things running sustainably.