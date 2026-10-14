Blackstone sees AI investment opportunities in India's data centers

This move lines up with India's push for digital growth and tech leadership.

Blackstone already has approximately $50 billion invested in Indian real estate and businesses, and plans to double that amount over the next five years.

Beyond AI, they're eyeing financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing, with the expanding middle class driving the first two and India focusing more on export-oriented production for the last.

Gray also pointed out that as India's tech demand rises, finding enough renewable energy will be crucial to keep things running sustainably.