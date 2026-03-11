Blackstone shuts down Anuj Tyagi insurance JV rumors

Blackstone made it clear: "There are no active discussions with Anuj Tyagi or anyone at the moment." Meanwhile, Tyagi is set to leave HDFC ERGO in April 2026 but isn't commenting on these rumors.

What's Blackstone really up to in India?

Instead of launching something new with Tyagi, Blackstone's main play in Indian insurance is its recent ₹1,700 crore deal for 70% of Ace Insurance Brokers.

Beyond insurance, they're focusing on big stuff like infrastructure and data centers, so don't expect them to jump into every financial sector headline you see.