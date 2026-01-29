Blue Star's Q3 profit takes a hit from new labor rules

Blue Star, the big name behind many of India's ACs and fridges, just reported a 39% drop in net profit for October-December 2025. The main reason? A hefty ₹56 crore charge thanks to new Labor Codes that increased employee benefits.

Revenue up, but some segments struggled Even with profits down, Blue Star pulled in more money overall—revenue grew 4.2% to nearly ₹2,925 crore.

Operating profit also rose slightly.

Their Electro-Mechanical Projects business did well, but sales of Unitary Products (like home ACs) slipped.

Borrowings rise as company looks ahead Blue Star's order book is strong at almost ₹6,900 crore, but borrowings jumped to ₹352 crore.

The company said it is investing in distribution, R&D and manufacturing.