Brandman Retail, Grover Jewells IPOs receive stellar response: Details here
Brandman Retail and Grover Jewells just wrapped up their IPOs with serious buzz—Brandman Retail's was oversubscribed by a massive 106.54 times, while Grover Jewells's saw nearly 18 times more bids than shares on offer.
Clearly, investors were eager to get in.
What do the companies do?
Brandman Retail brings global sports brands like New Balance to India through its own stores and popular online platforms.
Grover Jewells crafts gold jewelry in Delhi.
Both companies set to list on NSE Emerge on February 11, 2026
Brandman Retail plans to open more stores and boost working capital with its ₹86.09 crore haul;
Grover Jewells will use its ₹33.83 crore for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Share allotment will be finalized by February 9, 2026, with both companies set to list on NSE Emerge by February 11, 2026.