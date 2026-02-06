Brandman Retail, Grover Jewells IPOs receive stellar response: Details here Business Feb 06, 2026

Brandman Retail and Grover Jewells just wrapped up their IPOs with serious buzz—Brandman Retail's was oversubscribed by a massive 106.54 times, while Grover Jewells's saw nearly 18 times more bids than shares on offer.

Clearly, investors were eager to get in.