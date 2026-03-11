Breakout Ventures closes $114 million fund to back science-driven AI startups
Breakout Ventures just closed a $114 million fund to back early-stage startups using AI across fields like biology, chemistry, neuroscience, robotics, and lab automation.
The focus is on founder-led teams building the next wave of science-driven innovation.
New fund backs 3 startups
The new fund brought in both familiar names like Cortes Capital and S-Cubed Capital, plus fresh faces such as JIMCO.
It's already backing three startups: Reach Industries (robotics for labs), a University of Chicago spinout accelerating small-molecule discovery using computational chemistry, and a stealth company helping get scientific breakthroughs to market.
Breakout's journey and past successes
Originating from the Thiel Foundation's grant program, Breakout launched as a firm in 2016.
Breakout has steadily grown its funds, from $60 million in 2017 to this latest round.
Past wins include Surf Bio's acquisition by Halozyme in a deal valued at up to $400 million and portfolio companies landing major pharmaceutical deals.