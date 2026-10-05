BSNL employees nationwide to strike November 20 over pay revision
Business
BSNL employees across India are gearing up for a nationwide strike on November 20, 2026, after waiting nearly a decade for their pending pay revision.
Their unions say the government hasn't implemented the Third Pay Revision Committee's recommendations since 2017, blaming BSNL's financial struggles for the hold-up.
BSNL employees want 15% hike
Even after cutting staff and slashing costs, BSNL is still losing money (₹4,903 crore in fiscal 2026 alone), due to depreciation and finance cost.
Employees want a 15% pay hike and back pay from when the revision was supposed to start.
They're threatening a month-long agitation culminating in a nationwide strike on November 20, 2026, saying it's time the Third PRC recommendations were implemented.