BSNL, India Post to offer mobile services at 1.65 lakh outlets
Business
BSNL and India Post have joined hands to make mobile services way more accessible—soon, you'll be able to grab a BSNL SIM card or recharge your phone at any of 1.65 lakh post offices across India.
This move especially helps people in rural areas, making it easier for everyone to get connected.
The idea fits right in with Digital India's push for inclusion and has already shown promise after a successful trial run in Assam.
Data safety and cybersecurity are top priorities
Both organizations say they're committed to keeping your data safe, promising strict monitoring and cybersecurity as this new partnership rolls out nationwide.
It's a big step in using existing networks to connect more communities across the country.