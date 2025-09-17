BSNL, India Post to offer mobile services at 1.65 lakh outlets Business Sep 17, 2025

BSNL and India Post have joined hands to make mobile services way more accessible—soon, you'll be able to grab a BSNL SIM card or recharge your phone at any of 1.65 lakh post offices across India.

This move especially helps people in rural areas, making it easier for everyone to get connected.

The idea fits right in with Digital India's push for inclusion and has already shown promise after a successful trial run in Assam.