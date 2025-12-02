Next Article
BSNL wants new SIM card distributors in Tamil Nadu
Business
BSNL is on the lookout for distributors to help expand its SIM card and mobile service network in Namakkal South and Harur, Tamil Nadu.
The idea is to make things like SIM activation and recharges easier to access locally.
To apply, you'll need at least two years of recent experience and an annual turnover of ₹30 lakh or more for FY2024-25.
Who can apply & how
If you've worked with BSNL services before, Ravindra Prasad, Salem BSNL's General Manager, noted that firms with prior BSNL experience will be given priority.
Applications are open now on official BSNL tender sites (like tender.bsnl.co.in), but don't wait—the deadline is 3:00pm on December 4, 2025.
For questions, just call 0427-2311414.