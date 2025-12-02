BSNL wants new SIM card distributors in Tamil Nadu Business Dec 02, 2025

BSNL is on the lookout for distributors to help expand its SIM card and mobile service network in Namakkal South and Harur, Tamil Nadu.

The idea is to make things like SIM activation and recharges easier to access locally.

To apply, you'll need at least two years of recent experience and an annual turnover of ₹30 lakh or more for FY2024-25.