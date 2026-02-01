Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces AVCG content creator labs
Big news for creative minds—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed supporting the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, to set up AVCG content creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27, this move aims to boost the "Orange Economy"—a sector all about ideas, art, and culture driving jobs and growth.
More jobs, better events in India's creative scene
If you're into gaming, animation, or digital arts, this could open up tons of opportunities. The sector is projected to require two million AVCG professionals by 2030.
Plus, with reforms like easier event approvals and proposals to open up heritage spots for performances, India's creative scene is set for a serious glow-up—think more jobs and cooler events across the country.