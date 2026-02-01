Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on Gen Z
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's latest budget is all about empowering young people, with 350 reforms rolled out to drive job creation and the budget described as "Yuva Shakti"-driven.
The focus? Helping Gen Z build skills for the future, especially in service jobs and AI, through a new Education to Employment and Enterprise Committee.
AVGC content-creator labs in schools, colleges
This budget earmarks ₹1.4 lakh crore to strengthen India's digital creator ecosystem, and proposes AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics) content-creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges—so creative tech careers just got way more accessible.
There's also a push for sports talent through a proposed Khelo India Mission aimed at building long-term sports infrastructure and talent pathways, plus a new design institute and centers of excellence.
With updated courses, apprenticeships, and upskilling programs like PMKVY 4.0 aimed at AI-era jobs, the government wants to help young Indians land global opportunities—targeting a bold 10% share of worldwide services exports in the long term.
If you're dreaming of careers in gaming, sports analytics, hospitality or health—all eyes are on you!