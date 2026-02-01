Budget 2026: Sitharaman focuses on Gen Z

AVGC content-creator labs in schools, colleges

This budget earmarks ₹1.4 lakh crore to strengthen India's digital creator ecosystem, and proposes AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics) content-creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges—so creative tech careers just got way more accessible.

There's also a push for sports talent through a proposed Khelo India Mission aimed at building long-term sports infrastructure and talent pathways, plus a new design institute and centers of excellence.

With updated courses, apprenticeships, and upskilling programs like PMKVY 4.0 aimed at AI-era jobs, the government wants to help young Indians land global opportunities—targeting a bold 10% share of worldwide services exports in the long term.

If you're dreaming of careers in gaming, sports analytics, hospitality or health—all eyes are on you!