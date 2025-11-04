California's tech scene struggles to grow
California's once-booming tech scene is struggling, with only 6,000 new jobs added since 2020—the slowest growth since 2008.
Silicon Valley and the Bay Area have lost thousands of roles in early 2025 alone, as companies and workers increasingly relocate to more affordable states, a trend accelerated by remote work.
AI, automation, and high living costs reshape job landscape
After a hiring surge during the pandemic, tighter budgets and layoffs are now the norm.
Automation and AI are replacing routine roles, so skills like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity matter more than ever.
Plus, California's high living costs are pushing companies—and even other industries—to places like Texas and Florida.
The state's share of US tech jobs has slipped from nearly 1 in 5 to just over 1 in 6, marking a big change for California's economy.