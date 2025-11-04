California's tech scene struggles to grow

AI, automation, and high living costs reshape job landscape

After a hiring surge during the pandemic, tighter budgets and layoffs are now the norm.

Automation and AI are replacing routine roles, so skills like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity matter more than ever.

Plus, California's high living costs are pushing companies—and even other industries—to places like Texas and Florida.

The state's share of US tech jobs has slipped from nearly 1 in 5 to just over 1 in 6, marking a big change for California's economy.