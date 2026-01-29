Canara Bank's Q3 profit jumps, but just misses estimates
Canara Bank just posted a 26% jump in profit for October-December 2025, hitting ₹5,155 crore.
The boost mainly came from more people taking loans and the bank keeping its finances healthy.
Net interest income also edged up to ₹9,252 crore.
What's driving the growth?
Most of the action came from regular folks and small businesses: credit grew nearly 14%, with retail loans (like home and car loans) shooting up over 31%.
Demand for housing, vehicles, and even gold-backed loans all played a part.
The bank expects its earnings margins to stay steady going forward.
How safe is Canara looking right now?
Canara kept risky loans low—just 0.64% slipped into trouble this quarter, mostly in agriculture and small business sectors.
No corporate account slipped during the quarter.
The source article does not report any bond-holdings figure for Q3 FY26 (Oct-Dec 2025).