Cboe expands options hours to include 24 stocks, 5 ETFs
Cboe Global Markets is making it easier to trade options by extending hours for 24 big-name stocks and five popular ETFs.
Starting soon, you'll be able to trade from 7:30am to 9:25am ET and again from 4:00pm to 4:15pm ET, before and after the usual market times.
The move comes as more people want flexibility to trade outside regular hours.
Cboe eligibility: 10 million shares 150K contracts
Big names like Oracle, Micron, Robinhood, and Nokia made the cut, along with major ETFs like SPY and QQQ.
To qualify, a stock or ETF needs serious volume, average daily volume of at least 10 million shares, 150,000 contracts average daily volume over the preceding six months, and a $50 billion-plus market cap, so SpaceX isn't on this list yet.
TradeStation and Robinhood will support these new hours. Plus, Cboe has more in store: extra morning expirations are coming November 9, along with new binary options tied to company performance metrics.