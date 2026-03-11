CCI clears IndiGo, Air India of 'monopoly' charges
Business
Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a complaint saying IndiGo and Air India were abusing their huge 90% share of the domestic flight market.
The complaint also accused them of charging high cancelation fees and setting random service rules, but after looking into it, the CCI found no solid evidence for any of these claims.
CCI on separate probe into IndiGo's mass flight cancelations
The CCI said both airlines are up front about their refund and cancelation policies, and travelers can always pick refundable tickets if they want more flexibility.
The regulator also decided not to link this case with a separate probe into IndiGo's mass flight cancelations last December, since the issues were not actually related.