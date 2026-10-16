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Home / News / Business News / Centre revises windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports
Centre revises windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports
The new rates are effective from today

Centre revises windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports

By Mudit Dube
Oct 16, 2026
06:17 am
What's the story

The Indian government has revised the windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced that the windfall gains tax on petrol exports has been hiked to ₹2.5 per liter. Meanwhile, the windfall tax on diesel has been slashed to ₹8.5 per liter from its previous rate of ₹16 per liter.

Implementation date

Windfall tax rates are revised every fortnight

The revised windfall tax rates will come into effect from October 16.

The CBIC clarified that the changes only affect exports and do not impact domestic consumption of petrol and diesel.

The government revises these windfall gains tax rates every fortnight based on the average crude oil prices over the last 15 days.

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