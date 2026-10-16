Centre revises windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports
By Mudit Dube
Oct 16, 2026 06:17 am
What's the story
The Indian government has revised the windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) announced that the windfall gains tax on petrol exports has been hiked to ₹2.5 per liter. Meanwhile, the windfall tax on diesel has been slashed to ₹8.5 per liter from its previous rate of ₹16 per liter.
Implementation date
Windfall tax rates are revised every fortnight
The revised windfall tax rates will come into effect from October 16.
The CBIC clarified that the changes only affect exports and do not impact domestic consumption of petrol and diesel.
The government revises these windfall gains tax rates every fortnight based on the average crude oil prices over the last 15 days.