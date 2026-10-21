CFTC launches 1st Frontier Forum to examine AI's market impact
Business
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is launching its first "Frontier Forum" on October 28, 2026, to talk about how AI (especially "super intelligence") could shake up the world of trading.
The event will explore how smart tech might change things like price discovery and risk management in financial markets.
Industry leaders and regulators discuss AI
This forum brings together leaders in the space, including the heads of firms such as Ornn, Architect, and Liquid Compute, to discuss both the big opportunities and risks that come with machine intelligence.
CFTC Chairman Mike Selig put it simply: AI could bring "Super intelligence is poised to transform our financial markets." to how markets work, from trading practices to keeping everything fair and secure.