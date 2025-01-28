Cheers to savings! Credit cards that celebrate your beer love
What's the story
For craft beer enthusiasts in India, the perfect credit card can transform dining and entertainment into an art form.
This article explores five fantastic credit cards that serve up exclusive discounts, complimentary lounge access, and other perks tailored to the craft beer lifestyle.
These cards aim to please with premium dining experiences and cash back on purchases.
Dining discounts
Indulge in dining perks with EazyDiner
The EazyDiner Credit Card by IndusInd Bank is the perfect pick for foodies who love discovering new restaurants and savoring craft beers.
Cardholders get up to 50% off at 2,000+ top-tier restaurants and bars, plus a free EazyDiner Prime membership for a year.
This membership goes beyond just dining deals - you'll also earn three times the EazyPoints, which can be redeemed for stays and meals at luxury hotels.
Premium dining
Premium experiences with HDFC Diners Club Black
The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card is the clear choice for individuals who desire a more refined dining and travel experience.
This card offers up to 10X reward points on chosen transactions and complimentary memberships to prestigious clubs and services as a welcome gift.
The lounge access benefit is a key highlight for frequent travelers, with six international and 12 domestic airport lounge visits every year.
Travel perks
Travel in style with HDFC Regalia Gold
Craft beer lovers who also enjoy traveling will appreciate the HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card.
It comes with complimentary memberships that elevate your travel experience, including Club Vistara Silver and MMT Black Elite memberships.
Plus, you get 6 international and 12 domestic airport lounge visits annually, so you can easily hop around sampling those craft brews!
Cashback benefits
Cashback rewards with Axis Bank ACE
Calling all craft beer connoisseurs with a knack for savings! Axis Bank ACE Credit Card is the perfect pairing for your wallet.
It serves up a straightforward 1.5% cashback on all your spends, whether you're shopping online or offline.
Plus, you'll enjoy four domestic lounge accesses every year (although with some terms and conditions)
And, with a super affordable annual fee, this card is a no-brainer for pretty much everyone.
Amex Offers
Exclusive dining offers from American Express
American Express offers a range of dining discounts that are perfect for craft beer enthusiasts without limiting you to a single credit card.
Get up to 20% off at 400+ participating restaurants spanning multiple cities in India via the Dining Selects program.
This flexibility means you can enjoy discounts at many of the best places for craft beer just by using an American Express Card.