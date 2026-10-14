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China's factory inflation hits 4-year high
PPI has jumped to 5% year-on-year in September

China's factory inflation hits 4-year high

By Mudit Dube
Oct 14, 2026
09:51 am
What's the story

China's producer prices surged by 5% in September, the highest increase since June 2022. The rise is mainly due to higher energy and raw material costs amid supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict. However, consumer inflation remained below expectations, highlighting a gap between rising industrial costs and weak household demand.

Economic indicators

PPI jumps to 5% year-on-year in September

The producer price index (PPI) jumped 5% year-on-year in September, up from August's 3.8% and beating economists' forecast of a 4.5% increase, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

This sharp rise is mainly attributed to higher oil and commodity prices that have increased production costs amid transport disruptions, adverse weather conditions, and geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains.

Inflation disparity

Consumer inflation remains below expectations

Despite the sharp rise in factory prices, consumer inflation has not seen a similar increase.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose only 0.9% year-on-year in September, slightly higher than August's 0.8% but below economists' expectations of a 1% rise.

This gap highlights the uneven nature of China's economic recovery and continued weakness in household spending despite government efforts to stimulate economic activity.

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Price pressures

Core CPI and gasoline prices

The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained unchanged from August at a 1% year-on-year increase.

Gasoline prices also rose sharply by 16.6% in September, contributing about 0.47% points to the headline consumer inflation rate.

However, underlying price pressures have remained subdued amid weak domestic demand, limiting businesses' ability to pass on higher costs without risking sales losses.

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Policy response

China takes steps to boost growth

In light of these challenges, China has announced additional measures to support growth.

On October 9, Beijing approved an extra 550 billion yuan ($82.15 billion) in unused local government bond quota for infrastructure and other spending.

This comes on top of September's announcements of mortgage subsidies aimed at boosting the property market and household demand.

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