China opposes Trump's 'bulllying' tariffs, vows countermeasures
What's the story
China has strongly opposed the recent tariffs by US President Donald Trump and promised necessary countermeasures.
The US imposed a 10% base tariff on all imports globally and an additional 34% on China. These steps are seen as part of Trump's strategy to transform international trade regulations.
China's Commerce Ministry said these tariffs "do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties."
Countermeasures
China calls for immediate cancellation of tariffs
The Chinese government has called on the US to "immediately cancel" these tariffs, cautioning that they could threaten global economic growth and disrupt international supply chains.
Beijing accused Washington of a "typical unilateral bullying practice."
In response to Trump's tariffs, China has imposed levies as high as 15% on several US agricultural products including soybeans, pork, and chicken.
Economic impact
China's economic recovery at risk due to US tariffs
The US tariffs could be a major threat to China's fragile economic recovery, which is already dealing with a persistent debt crisis in its property sector and low consumption levels.
An escalation of the trade war could thwart China's hopes for a robust economic growth this year, which hit record highs in 2024.
Trade dispute
China criticizes US's approach to international trade
China has slammed the US's approach, saying it "claims to have suffered losses in international trade, using so-called 'reciprocity' as an excuse to raise tariffs on all trade partners."
The Chinese government contends this strategy ignores the balance of interests achieved after years of multilateral trade negotiations.
It also ignores the fact that the US has long profited from international trade.
Resolution
China advocates for dialogue to resolve trade dispute
China has called for dialogue to end the ongoing trade dispute.
The Commerce Ministry stressed "there is no winner in a trade war, and there is no way out for protectionism."
It added "history has proven that raising tariffs does not solve the US's own problems."
The statement highlights China's position against Trump's tariff measures and its resolve to protect its rights and interests.