Chloe Malle replaces Anna Wintour as Vogue's editorial director
Chloe Malle is stepping up as the new head of editorial content at American Vogue, taking the reins from Anna Wintour as announced on September 3, 2025.
Malle has been part of Vogue since 2011, starting out as a social editor and later managing its website.
She's known for her digital savvy and for writing big stories—like the cover on Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos's wedding.
Malle's digital-first approach and family connections to showbiz
Malle isn't just another editor—she comes from a family steeped in showbiz (her mom is actress Candice Bergen and her dad was director Louis Malle), giving her an inside look at celebrity culture.
She's also the first Vogue leader with a strong digital background and plans to shake things up by cutting back print issues and focusing each one around themes.
Her first revamped print issue drops next year, so expect some fresh changes ahead.