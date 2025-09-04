Chloe Malle replaces Anna Wintour as Vogue's editorial director

Malle's digital-first approach and family connections to showbiz

Malle isn't just another editor—she comes from a family steeped in showbiz (her mom is actress Candice Bergen and her dad was director Louis Malle), giving her an inside look at celebrity culture.

She's also the first Vogue leader with a strong digital background and plans to shake things up by cutting back print issues and focusing each one around themes.

Her first revamped print issue drops next year, so expect some fresh changes ahead.