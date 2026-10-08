CMAI and 1Lattice: India's rural shoppers fuel $146.3B apparel market
Business
India's apparel market is set to jump from $95.7 billion in 2025 to $146.3 billion by 2029, says a new CMAI and 1Lattice report.
That's a solid 9% annual growth, making India the fourth-largest apparel market globally.
The big surprise? Rural shoppers are fueling much of this boom, rural market size is pegged at $55.9 billion, representing roughly 58% of total apparel consumption.
Casualwear leads, smaller cities shape demand
Casualwear leads the pack with a 31% share, while ethnic and formal wear aren't far behind.
Kidswear is also on the rise, projected to grow at 9.4% CAGR between CY2025 and CY2029.
Plus, smaller cities and towns, beyond just the big metros, are shaping what's cool, with more demand for new brands and styles.