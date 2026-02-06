Cognizant and Palantir join forces to reshape AI in healthcare
Cognizant is partnering with Palantir to make artificial intelligence a bigger part of healthcare and other industries.
By combining Palantir's powerful data tools with Cognizant's healthcare platforms, they're aiming to automate complex tasks and help companies work more efficiently—especially in areas where rules are strict and the workload is heavy.
Setting a new standard for responsible innovation
This isn't just about tech for tech's sake. The partnership aims for responsible adoption, security and operational integrity—think optimized healthcare workflows, smoother operations, and governance and security controls.
For anyone interested in how AI is changing real-world jobs (not just hype), this move sets a new standard for responsible innovation.