Cognizant unveils Cognizant Activate for $1 to $5 billion firms
Cognizant just rolled out Cognizant Activate, a dedicated business unit aimed at helping midsize companies (think $1 to $5 billion in revenue) get faster IT solutions.
Announced today, it's especially geared toward industries like finance and healthcare.
This move follows what Accenture and HCLTech have been doing lately, showing that tech giants are now eyeing the midmarket, especially as AI keeps shaking things up.
Midsize companies favor preconfigured IT bundles
Midsize companies often make decisions quicker and grow faster than big corporations, which makes them a great fit for tailored services like cloud computing and cybersecurity.
As Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group, points out, this segment can mean better operating margins too.
Cognizant Activate offers preconfigured tech bundles so these firms can get advanced capabilities without the complexity bigger companies face.