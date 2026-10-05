Cognizant unveils Cognizant Activate for $1 to $5 billion firms

Cognizant just rolled out Cognizant Activate, a dedicated business unit aimed at helping midsize companies (think $1 to $5 billion in revenue) get faster IT solutions.

Announced today, it's especially geared toward industries like finance and healthcare.

This move follows what Accenture and HCLTech have been doing lately, showing that tech giants are now eyeing the midmarket, especially as AI keeps shaking things up.