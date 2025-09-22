Next Article
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal heads to US for trade talks
Business
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting Washington, DC on Monday, hoping to work out a trade deal with the US.
This trip comes after the US hit Indian goods with steep 50% tariffs, mainly because of India buying oil from Russia.
It follows up on talks held when a US team visited India earlier this month.
More bumps ahead on road to smooth trade ties
Goyal's visit will focus on easing these tariffs and improving trade ties, but there are more bumps ahead—like the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee affecting Indian workers and stalled negotiations over access to India's dairy and farm sectors.
Still, leaders Modi and Trump are keeping things friendly at the top level, even as both sides try to find common ground.