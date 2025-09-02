Next Article
Commerce Ministry to brainstorm ways to tackle US tariffs
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is calling exporters together in New Delhi on September 3 to figure out how to handle the US's new 50% tariffs on Indian products, which kicked in just last week.
Key export groups—including the Federation of Indian Export Organisations—will join forces to brainstorm ways forward.
Quick fixes and long-term strategies
The Commerce Ministry is rolling out both quick fixes and longer-term plans.
Right now, they're focusing on helping exporters with cash flow and keeping businesses afloat, especially those in Special Economic Zones.
Looking ahead, they want to make better use of trade agreements and boost connections between buyers and sellers—hoping these steps will keep India's export growth steady even with this new challenge.