Container rates rise 130% since February amid Middle East tensions
Business
Shipping container rates have jumped a massive 130% since February, mostly thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
What used to cost $2,000 to $2,500 is now closer to $4,000 to $4,500 per container, a big change after last year's price drops.
India trade grows over 20%
A new Jefferies report says shipping routes might shift back to the Suez Canal, but for now, global route changes could affect freight rates.
Despite higher costs, India's trade is holding strong: exports and imports both grew over 20% in September.
Trade with the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia dipped a bit, but exports to the US actually soared by 48%.