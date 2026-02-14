Costco's $5 rotisserie chickens may be unsafe, salmonella lawsuit claims

Fremont chicken plant had high salmonella rates, lawsuit alleges

A recent study cited in the complaint found the Fremont/Lincoln Premium Poultry plant had more than 9.8% of whole chickens and 15.4% of chicken parts testing positive for salmonella.

Taylor argues customers were overcharged for unsafe food, and she's seeking damages for anyone who bought these chickens since 2019.

Meanwhile, another lawsuit accuses Costco of falsely advertising "no preservatives," even though additives were used.

Costco has now removed those claims from its signs and website.

Costco did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the salmonella allegation; a spokesperson said the company removed the preservative claims, and both proposed class actions are ongoing.