Crafting financially sound DIY festival decor in India
What's the story
The grandeur of Indian festivals is often accompanied by extravagant decorations and a hefty price tag.
But, fret not! With a little creativity and a DIY spirit, you can create festive decor that is both beautiful and budget-friendly.
This article provides practical tips for crafting your own festival decorations, ensuring your celebrations are colorful and economical.
Tip 1
Utilize recycled materials
One of the cheapest ways to make festival decor is to use stuff you already have lying around the house!
Old newspapers, empty bottles, and leftover fabric can become beautiful pieces of art with a little creativity.
Think paper mache lanterns or fabric streamers - super festive, and all you might need to spend is ₹50-₹100 for some glue or paint.
Tip 2
Embrace natural elements
Nature is full of free supplies just waiting to be turned into festival decorations!
Flowers, leaves, and branches from your garden or local parks can become beautiful organic decorations.
Making a garland from marigolds or a centerpiece with autumn leaves brings warmth and beauty to celebrations, and only costs ₹20-₹30 for thread or candles.
Tip 3
DIY lighting solutions
Lighting is key to creating that festive ambiance. And you don't need to spend a lot to get it.
Wrap LED fairy lights around painted jars or bottles for a pretty lamp that gives off a soft glow.
Fairy lights cost as low as ₹150-₹200 per string. It's a cheap DIY that makes a big impact. Plus, it's fun!
Tip 4
Craft with kids
Getting kids to make decorations is fun and super cheap!
They can whip up paper lanterns or clay diyas in no time, adding a special touch to the celebrations.
This just needs a small investment in materials like colored paper and clay. You can get these for around ₹50-₹100.
Not only will you have one-of-a-kind decorations, but you'll also create precious memories.