Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 01, 2023, 10:56 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down by 0.64% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 1.41% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,773.57. It is 1.49% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.58% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,654.24. It has increased by 0.64% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $458.75 billion and $202.21 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $306.11, which is 0.69% up from yesterday and a 0.54% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 0.90% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.49% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.08%) and $0.088 (up 0.42%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 4.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.501 (down 0.88%), $6.9972 (up 9.32%), $0.000011 (up 0.32%), and $1.25 (up 1.87%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 4.25%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.31%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.18% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 8.56%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Stacks, SingularityNET, ImmutableX, Maker, and Frax Share. They are trading at $1.03 (up 16.62%), $0.55 (up 9.41%), $1.11 (up 9.33%), $841.09 (up 7.80%), and $11.58 (up 7.55%), respectively.

What is the status of popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.02%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are NEM, EthereumPoW, Conflux, Optimism, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.055 (down 8.04%), $3.74 (down 4.33%), $0.22 (down 3.10%), $2.80 (down 2.43%), and $0.11 (down 2.42%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $15.52 billion (down 1.26%) and $1.16 billion (down 2.22%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.57 billion, which is down 1.62% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $17.60 (down 0.67%), $1 (up 0.13%), $6.78 (up 5.26%), $7.39 (up 1.93%), and $23,733.55 (up 1.40%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Flow, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.16 (up 2.26%), $6.09 (up 1.08%), $1.03 (up 16.37%), $1.19 (down 0.87%), and $0.66 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 1.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume in the previous 24 hours is $42.67 billion, which marks a 5.94% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $865.28 billion three months ago.